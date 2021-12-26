FIRST ALERT: 2021 closing out with record-breaking heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though we had a mostly cloudy sky across central Alabama today, breaks of sunshine allowed for temperatures to skyrocket into the 70s this afternoon with a new record high being set for December 26th. The previous record was set five years ago (74 in 2016), but we reached 76 today. More records will be in jeopardy this week as temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s -- all the way through New Year’s Day! Mornings will continue to run mild in the 60s with patchy dense fog around at times thanks to so much moisture in place. For tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky and a mainly dry evening. We have a 10% chance or less of rain through Monday, but that will soon change.

OUR NEXT BIG THING: An unsettled pattern takes over as we wrap up 2021, bringing a chance for rain and even the possibility of severe weather into the new year. So, a good idea to have the umbrella and rain jacket nearby over the next week. Rain coverage will bump up to 30-40% on Tuesday with off-and-on showers possible, but more widespread rain and storms move in Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. We have a First Alert for a few strong to severe storms in the mix late Wednesday into Thursday with damaging winds being the primary threat. Regardless, heavy rain and lightning will make for some nasty weather to be outside in. A cold front associated with this storm system will stall out to our south on Thursday, preventing us from drying out and cooling down like we normally would behind a frontal passage.

RINGING IN 2022: Rain coverage for now does not look as impressive on New Year’s Eve, but we cannot totally rule out a few showers and storms around. Friday morning will start off a touch cooler in the 50s, but temperatures will still surge into the 70s by the afternoon. If you have any New Year’s Eve plans, you may have to dodge some showers and storms, but the better rain coverage looks reserved for the first weekend of 2022. We have a First Alert for another opportunity for severe weather on Saturday and Sunday, though we are still fine-tuning the timing and intensity associated with this next system. If you’re tired of the warm and muggy weather, good news is once any potential storms clear out NEXT Sunday, we are eyeing the possibility of another winter cooldown. As always, you can get the latest on any severe weather updates and follow the temperature roller coaster on the free WBRC First Alert Weather app.

