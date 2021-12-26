Dozens enjoy Christmas Day meal at The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham continues to give back this holiday season with it’s annual Christmas Day meal.

“The folks that are apart of this Salvation Army Center of Hope, they deserve the very best and we are going to give it to them,” Area Commander for Birmingham Salvation Army Major Robert Lyle said.

Lyle said many in attendance are residents of the Salvation Army, but others are just members of the community who wanted to celebrate. The holiday meal is open to everything.

“Whatever needs come through our door, we want to try and meet,” Lyle said.

Volunteers passed out plates of ham, classic holiday sides and treats. Lyle said without them, the dinner wouldn’t be possible.

“This good will is from men and women in this community who say ‘hey, I can eat dinner later,’” Lyle said. “‘ I can open my presents later. I want to come and make a difference in somebody’s life.’”

After canceling last year’s meal because of COVID, Lyle said guests are thankful to enjoy the food and friendship in person again.

“Having volunteers coming off two years of COVID, this gives this community a chance to give back,” Lyle said. “It gives folks here a chance to be loved on and cared for.”

Lyle said The Salvation Army is gearing up for the new year and still accepting volunteers and donations.

