Decluttering as a suggested New Year’s resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season comes along and brings with it more stuff that collects in our homes and causes some severe overcrowding.

So, the perfect New Year’s resolution could be to finally clear out all that clutter and get a fresh start.

Katie Hannah with Goodwill Alabama says less can be good.

“Studies have shown that when there is less clutter in your home and less chaos around you, your mind is more clear, and you’re less stressed,” said Hannah.

Goodwill Alabama suggests using the “one year rule.” If you haven’t used or worn something in the last 365 days, odds are you don’t need it.

“That’s a perfect place to start; it’s small for a New Year’s resolution but can make a huge difference in your life moving forward,” said Hannah.

So, where should you take all this stuff you no longer use?

Hannah says Goodwill Alabama hires people who may have trouble getting a job, and donating your items ensures they can earn a living.

“Anytime someone donates or shops our stores, they’re benefitting their local community and neighbors in need who can benefit from the power of work,” according to Hannah.

