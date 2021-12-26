LawCall
18-wheeler catches fire, two lanes shutdown on I-459

18-wheeler on fire I-459
18-wheeler on fire I-459(Jill Gilardi WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two lanes on I-459 southbound are closed after an 18-wheeler catches on fire.

Firefighters and fire trucks were on the scene and it appears that the fire was put out.

The incident happened near mile marker 20 which is a mile before the 280 exit.

There are no further details at the moment.

