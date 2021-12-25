LawCall
Woman killed in Talladega County crash

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a Wetumpka woman was killed in a crash on Friday in Talladega County.(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a Wetumpka woman was killed in a crash on Friday in Talladega County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Dannielle Morgan died when her car left the roadway and hit an embankment. This happened on Alabama Avenue, less than one mile from Sylacauga. Authorities say Morgan was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers with ALEA are still investigating the cause of the crash.

