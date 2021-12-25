Two arrested after two shot, one killed in South Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say two men have been arrested after two people were shot and one was killed in South Birmingham on Christmas Eve morning.

Birmingham Police say officers were dispatched to Marty’s PM on 10th Court South after a shots fired call. There they found a man at the entrance suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as another man injured from a gunshot wound in the parking lot across the street. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One man, 42-year-old Shaun Rhudy died of his injuries.

Authorities believe management from Marty’s PM did not let 21-year-old Alonzo Johnson II inside due to a past incident. Police say Johnson was then involved in an altercation in the parking lot across the street when shots were fired. Police say Johnson then fled the scene in a car that picked him up.

Police say members of the community gave authorities information on the suspect’s vehicle. Officers were later dispatched to I-59 South past the the Arkadelphia Road exit on reports of a vehicle on fire. There, they found the car matched the suspect’s vehicle, where Johnson and 27-year-old Terrill Huey Jr. were taken into custody.

Johnson II has been charged with murder and first degree assault, and is being held on bonds totaling $180,000. Huey Jr. was charged with hindering prosecution, and is being held on bonds totaling $30,000. They are both in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say help from community members led to the quick arrests. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

