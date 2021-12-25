LawCall
Stores extend return policies as Omicron spreads

(KALB)
By John Matarese
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Once the gifts are unwrapped on Christmas day, the next big thing is exchanging or returning them.

Good news: Due to all the supply chain problems this year, many retailers are being more generous when it comes to returns.

Since the holiday shopping season started earlier than ever in 2021, a new report says many big stores are being more generous.

Consumer World says among them:

  • Amazon will allow returns of most items sold since October 1st to be returned as late as January 31.
  • Amazon has tripled its mattress return policy from 30 to 100 days.
  • Best Buy is giving additional return time for purchases made back in October.

Other stores are also being more lenient, especially as Omicron spreads and keeps shoppers home.

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the disappearing lifetime return policy.

LL Bean used to replace coats and backpacks forever. Not anymore, after too many people used it as a free boot replacement service.

Even Nordstrom, which used to take anything back without a receipt, is now limiting returns to prevent customers from borrowing dresses and then returning them, and because of recent smash and grab thefts in its stores.

Finally, to avoid a hassle, and possible COVID exposure, try to avoid the return counter the first two or three days after Christmas.

By New Year’s Eve, the return lines die down and you don’t waste your money.

WBRC

