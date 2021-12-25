LawCall
South Carolina man killed in shooting in West Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a man from South Carolina was killed in a...
Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a man from South Carolina was killed in a shooting in West Birmingham on Christmas Eve.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a man from South Carolina was killed in a shooting in West Birmingham on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of 30th Street Southwest on reports of a suspicious vehicle. When police got to the scene, they found a silver pickup truck on the street. Officers discovered 29-year-old Jesse James Valone in the truck suffering from a gunshot wound. Valone died on the scene.

Police say no one is currently in custody from this shooting. If you have any information surrounding this case, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

