Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families

The Christmas surprise took place over a Zoom video chat with McCaffrey and 22 members of the military.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While he might be out for the rest of the season with an injury, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is still making sure to give back to the community this holiday season.

Earlier this week, McCaffrey and his Christian McCaffrey Foundation surprised 363 military families in the Carolinas by paying off their layaway balances thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Pay Away the Layaway.

The Christmas surprise took place over a Zoom video chat with McCaffrey and 22 members of the military.

“We owe our service men and women and their families a debt of gratitude for all that they do to serve our country,” McCaffrey said. “The Christian McCaffrey Foundation is contributing to Pay Away the Layaway this holiday season to say thank you to military families throughout the Carolinas, for your service and your sacrifice.”

McCaffrey was nominated in November for the 11th annual NFL Salute to Service Award because of his support for the military community.

“We are beyond grateful for Christian’s commitment, both personally and through CMF, to supporting military families,” says Pay Away the Layaway Founder, Lee Karchawer. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service’ in a way that leaves a lasting impact. We couldn’t do it without partners and advocates like Christian and his Foundation.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

