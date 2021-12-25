LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One person shot, killed in North Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Birmingham on...
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Birmingham on Christmas Day.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Birmingham on Christmas Day.

Authorities say officers went to the scene of a person shot on 40th Street West just after 11 a.m. There they found 42-year-old Raymond Cotton Jr. on a front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cotton Jr. was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe Cotton Jr. was walking to the front porch, when he was approached on foot by a suspect. They say the investigation suggests the suspect shot him, and then fled the scene.

So far, no one is in custody for this shooting. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B’ham police confirmed two people were shot outside of Marty's.
1 person killed in Christmas Eve double shooting on B’ham’s Southside
Zykhila Nychiante Reliford and Nykiara Ivy
Deputies arrest two women they say robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
13-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Chilton County
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
What are the symptoms of Omicron?

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
First Alert Christmas
FIRST ALERT: A stretch of unseasonably warm weather as we approach 2022, plus an increasing chance for rain and storms by Thursday
There's been a rush of COVID-19 testing at urgent care facilities over the past few weeks....
Health officials bracing for possible high COVID-19 testing demand