One person shot, killed in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Birmingham on Christmas Day.

Authorities say officers went to the scene of a person shot on 40th Street West just after 11 a.m. There they found 42-year-old Raymond Cotton Jr. on a front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cotton Jr. was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe Cotton Jr. was walking to the front porch, when he was approached on foot by a suspect. They say the investigation suggests the suspect shot him, and then fled the scene.

So far, no one is in custody for this shooting. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

