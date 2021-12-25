One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after one person and killed and five others were injured in a single car crash on Christmas Day.

Deputies say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities went to the scene of Carson Road at Johnson Drive to investigate. Authorities say the driver died at the scene. One adult passenger and four children were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of this crash.

