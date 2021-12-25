Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after the driver alerted the family that their house was on fire.

The Caldwells live on Giles Street and on Christmas day, one of a family’s worst nightmares came true. A fire started in the home but what was worse, the family wasn’t awake. Anne Caldwell says the family didn’t know about the fire until a Lyft driver woke them up to alert them that he could see smoke coming from their house.

Caldwell quickly woke up her husband and got her six-month-old baby out of the house before it was too late. She said as they were leaving the house, her family could see flames coming out of the back of their home.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and began to fight back the fire. Caldwell said only parts of the home are damaged but things could ve much worse if that mysterious Lyft driver didn’t alert them.

“Yeah, I don’t like to think about what might have happened,” Caldwell said.

According to her, everything was moving so fast that she didn’t find out who the Lyft driver was and she wants to thank whoever it is.

If you know who that driver was, please email us at news@waff.com.

