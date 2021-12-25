LawCall
Georgia State wins 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton...
Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton Bowl on Dec. 25, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgia State had a very merry Christmas with a 51-20 victory at the eight annual Camellia Bowl at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.

The Ball State Cardinals got an early lead with a touchdown just six minutes after kickoff, but the Panthers quickly tied it up 7-7. The Panthers stayed on a roll to recover a fumble and gain a 14-7 lead before the second quarter.

In the second half, senior Noel Ruiz jumped the Panthers’ lead 17-7 with a 27-yard field goal. A field goal from Jacob Lewis brought the Cardinals up to 17-10.

Ruiz came back with his second field goal, followed by Lewis’ second one at 43 yards, ending the half at 20-13.

The Panthers piled it on in the third quarter, adding 28 more points with the help of sophomore Antavious Lane’s fifth interception of the season. This nabbed Lane a school record as he returned it for 55 yards.

A fourth quarter defensive touchdown and another Ruiz field goal sealed the final at 51-20.

Before Christmas Day, the Panthers won six of their last seven games to close the regular season. They finished 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. One of their two losses was to Auburn on Sept. 25.

