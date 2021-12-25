FIRST ALERT: A stretch of unseasonably warm weather as we approach 2022, plus an increasing chance for rain and storms by Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and Merry Christmas! The long advertised stretch of unseasonably warm weather begins today as temperatures rise into the low 70s in many areas. You can expect another breezy day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph. No rain is expected, but it may be cloudy at times. You can expect another mild setup overnight, with lows in the 50s. The weather remains mostly dry and warm tomorrow, with highs in the 70s; and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Short range data is advertising a few sprinkles or a stray shower, but I certainly wouldn’t cancel any big outdoor plans.

THE START OF NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry, but there will be more clouds in the area, as temperatures rise into the middle to upper 70s. The weather will be nice and warm for the Auburn walkthrough in preparations for the Birmingham Bowl. If you are going to the game on Tuesday, a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but I’m expecting mainly dry and pleasantly warm weather for the game. Temperatures on Tuesday will once again rise into the 70s. One thing to watch out for during the overnights and morning hours next week will be the possibility of dense fog. So, if you plan on taking advantage of the warmer weather to gas up the bass boat, be extra cautious.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN/STORMS BY THURSDAY: A rainy and stormy setup will develop starting around the middle of the week; as an axis of rain and storms associated with a cold front enters the area. The flow pattern aloft will cause this system to slow as it make its way across our area. Therefore, we could have a few prolonged periods of rain between Wednesday and Friday. There will be a timeframe between Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday that’s more favorable for storm development. I can’t rule out a strong storm where the air is most unstable to the south. However, the severe risk looks rather limited at this time. This is something to monitor and if anything changes, we will be the first to let you know.

Long range data shows the greatest rain chance sliding south on Friday, which could give us a break in the rainy weather for New Years Eve festivities. That said, the wet weather looks to build north again next weekend, with another chance for rain and storms. It’s still too early to be specific on timing with respect to New Years Eve, but we should have a much better idea early next week. Meteorologist Lauren Linahan will be back with LIVE Weather Updates tonight. Plus, we will be sending you updates throughout the weekend on the First Alert Weather App.

