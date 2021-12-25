FIRST ALERT: Christmas Day Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As we move through Christmas Weekend and look ahead to next week there is a potential for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Isolated damaging winds appears to be the main threat. In the meantime, it is going to be a warm Christmas Weekend with temperatures topping 70-degrees area wide with breezy conditions as a strong southwesterly wind flow continues to transport moisture north from the Gulf meaning not only unseasonably warm but muggy conditions, too.

Christmas night will be mild as well as dew points continue to climb. Fewer clouds are expected tomorrow with Sunday highs again topping 70-degrees. The warm, southwesterly winds will continue circulating around an area of high pressure anchored over South Florida, but this ridge will begin to migrate farther south by Tuesday bringing a more southerly wind flow and further increasing moisture across The Southeast which may result in some scattered rain areas by then.

A cold front will move toward Northwest Alabama Wednesday due to and as the ridge continues to weaken there will be increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms as the atmosphere becomes more unstable which leads to the potential for Severe Storms. However low the threat may be, there is still the potential for damaging winds associated with the storms as previously mentioned. The front is expected to move through the region Thursday followed by cooler, drier conditions by New Year’s Eve.

Enjoy your Christmas Weekend and we’ll continue to update you on the potential for Severe Weather through the weekend and into next week.

