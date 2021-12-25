LawCall
Dogs and cats devour delicious delicacies thanks to Shelby County Humane Society

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of furry four-legged friends in the Shelby County Humane Society got a delicious taste of the holidays. The group hosted its annual Christmas dinner thanks to donations from all across Alabama.

Dogs and cats were treated to ground turkey, chicken and vegetables and each got a few different treats. The cats got to wash it all down with goat milk while the dogs devoured dessert. And it would not be Christmas without actual presents. Each dog received a blanket and chew toy, many of which were put to use immediately. Every cat and kitten were given their own cat scratcher and a stuffed toy.

This is the second annual dinner, and the event has grown considerably. It started out as Dermie Cropp’s high school project but has now become something much greater.

“It really is just incredible. I never thought it would grow this big. We have a lot more animals this year but we were able to keep up with supply and be able to make all of them happy,” said Cropp.

The event organizer is a junior at Briarwood Christian, and he looks forward to giving back to his furry friends all year.

“I feel like animals do so much for us without expecting anything in return. They are the best therapists anyone can ask for, so I really feel like doing this really gives back to them. Even though they don’t ask for it.”

The high school junior also wanted to thank all those who donated goods or their time. The event raised thousands of dollars for the humane society but they encourage people to reach out and donate more so events like this can continue. If you can help, click here.

