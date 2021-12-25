The Community Foodbank of Central Alabama helps 20 thousand families this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is doing its part to help make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

“We did everything we can do,” President Brett Meredith said. “We feel very good about what we have done.”

Serving more than 350 thousand people this year, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama saw even more families in need this holiday season.

“About 11,500 last year and we are doing 20 thousand this year,” Meredith said.

20 thousand families got holiday food boxes. Meredith said each box can feed a family of for five to six days.

“We did a holiday box along with a produce box and a ham or a turkey,” he said. “There is just a lot of thankfulness and gratefulness from families.”

Meredith said the increase in need comes from the pandemic and will likely be around throughout next holiday season.

“We have already set our sights on 25 thousand to 30 thousand next year for families,” Meredith said.

With supply chain issues causing the food bank problems this year, Meredith said they are already stocking shelves for families in 2022.

“We are keeping a close eye on the supply chain issues right now,” he said. “We don’t expect that we are going to have major problems right now, but we are also looking further out in our window, so we have time to get things in before we run out of something.”

Making sure they feed families for the holiday and the new year.

“It makes us feel good to be able to make a difference in the lives of the families in our communities,” Meredith said.

If you are still looking to give back this holiday weekend, click here to volunteer or donate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.