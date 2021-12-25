LawCall
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash

Anthony Moore
Anthony Moore(Source: CSU Athletics)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus State University men’s basketball player has died in a car crash.

According to CSU Athletics, Anthony Moore - a Phenix City native - died in a car crash on Christmas Eve.

Below is a quote from the director of Columbus State University Athletics:

”Ant (Anthony) was an outstanding player for our men’s basketball team, but more importantly, he was a caring father, a terrific teammate, and a developing leader on and off the court. His welcoming smile and upbeat attitude will be missed by all who knew him. We were so very proud of his off the court efforts as he positioned himself to graduate following the upcoming spring semester. We ask all Cougar fans to keep Ant’s family, including his coaches and teammates, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Todd Reeser, Director of Athletics

According to CSU Athletics, Moore loved spending time with his son.

Information on the crash is currently unknown at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

