Ways to give back as more groups see drop in donations this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to give this holiday season. We’re learning more nonprofits and charities are seeing a drop in donations this year.

The Salvation Army in Birmingham said there are many factors contributing to people not donating as much this year, including the pandemic and inflation.

Area Commander Robert Lyle said they’re about on-target for their Red Kettle Campaign, but they’ve had less ringers and volunteers this year.

And as their services expand, so does their need for donations.

If you can’t donate funds, there are many ways you can give.

“Come by the Salvation Army, call, check our website, sign up for the different events that we will have,” said Commander Lyle. “Again, food is a year-round necessity. So, if you’ve got a few extra cans in your food pantry, drop them by the Salvation Army. If you’ve got some clothes you want to donate, donate to the Salvation Army.”

He said as we get closer to spring, severe weather could further increase their need for help from our community.

