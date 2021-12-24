Unseasonably warm Christmas Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve finally made it to Christmas Eve and it’s still expected to be another unseasonably warm day.

Our Weather Headlines show winds picking up speed today and lasting through Christmas Day.

This afternoon’s winds will likely develop out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph.

Winds could even gust as high as 25 mph by tomorrow afternoon.

A toasty Christmas weekend shows morning temps tomorrow in the 50s…and highs Saturday and Sunday in the 70s.

And a chance of rain pops back into the forecast going into next week. More on that in a bit.

Visibilities are good this morning, with no fog seen out there.

And, our temps a much milder this morning for most of us.

As of 5am, Birmingham was one of the warmest spots with 48-degrees showing up on the thermometer at the Birmingham Airport.

Only a few areas were showing temps below freezing this morning. Gadsden was at 29-degrees and Pell City was at 30…but even those places are warmer than they were at this time yesterday morning.

AccuTrack radar is dry for us and across the southeastern U.S.

The Next 24 shows our temps climbing into the 60s by lunchtime, with highs this afternoon topping out close to 67 degrees in Birmingham, 67 in Alabaster, 68 in Tuscaloosa, and 66 in Anniston. Temps could feel a little cooler with those winds blowing at a nice clip out of the northwest.

If you’re putting your shopping off until the last minute tonight, from 9-till-11pm our temps should hover close to 60-degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Christmas morning’s temps should surpass average highs for this time of the years, with Birmingham expected to cool to only 59-degrees, 60-degrees tomorrow morning in Tuscaloosa, 56 in Anniston and 59 in Cullman.

The Next Big Thing shows more clouds building in this weekend for Saturday and Sunday, with highs warming up close to 73-degrees tomorrow afternoon, along with those blustery winds.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows temps remaining well above average going into the last week of the 2021, with highs most days well into the 70s…and lows in the 60s.

Rain chances increase to 30-percent Tuesday, 40-percent on Wednesday and 60-percent by Thursday.

Merry Christmas!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.