Tuscaloosa family enjoys sending awkward Christmas cards for the holidays

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas cards are a holiday tradition. But one West Alabama family’s awkward Christmas cards have raised eyebrows and the number of people hoping to get one of them in the mail.

Gregg family Christmas cards are intentionally awkward. Christmas is their favorite time of the year. But in some ways they treat it a little like Halloween. Rather than pose for traditional photos, they want to get folks attention, in a good way.

“It’s just a way for us to remind people that Jesus is the reason, but also make them laugh at the same time. So it’s just something we started as a family tradition,” Sheena Gregg said.

It started by accident while they were engaged more than 10 years ago. A friend sent them a Christmas card. They decided to send one in return. Sheena picked one picture with the couple in an odd pose and they’ve been doing that ever since for Christmas cards. They’ll wear costumes, occasionally make funny or weird faces. The cards also have themes to them from movies, talk shows or current events. They hope their spin on a holiday tradition puts a smiles on people’s faces and maybe gets a laugh or two.

“The dodgeball picture is my favorite personally cause it’s one where I get to dress like a man and wear a wig and a mustache and kind of go all out. We have our dog in there,” Sheena explained.

“I think the one that meant the most to me was the “they are the parents. It’s a play on Maury’s you are or not the father because it was the first one where our first son was born so I like that one a lot,” Terry Gregg said.

Apparently a lot of people get the joke as well. The Greggs mailed out around 200 Christmas cards to family and friends this year.

