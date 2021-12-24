Some churches taking COVID precautions for Christmas services

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Inside Hope Everlasting Ministry in Trussville, Pastor Derrick Jordan hoping to spread the true meaning of Christmas this weekend while keeping the congregation safe.

“That’s what Christmas is all about. We’ve received the greatest gift ever. That’s our Lord and savior Jesus Christ and we can be considerate of others and give them a gift as well. That’s really what this is all about,” Jordan said.

The spread of the Omicron variant is something Jordan is hoping to avoid.

“We’re going back to masks and or face coverings being required for everybody. There will be no exceptions and to make sure that happens we’re going to provide masks for everybody who comes into the service,” Jordan said.

Sanitizing stations will also be in place. The church recently held a vaccination clinic and has been educating the congregation about the vaccine.

2021 has been a tough year for so many people who’ve lost ones to COVID or lost their jobs. Jordan has this message for the community.

“Scripture teaches us that now faith is the substance of things hope for but its evidence of what we cannot see and it takes big faith to see the other side even when it doesn’t appear to be visible, so its going to take big faith to get through this and Mary has big faith and of course she produced a big God. That’s what we want to share,” Jordan said.

The HEM will hold service at 10:30 Sunday morning. The church is not holding a Christmas Eve service because Pastor Jordan says they want to reduce exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible.

