LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ruben Studdard to lead masterclass series at UT Chattanooga

UT Chattanooga 2022 Visiting Artist - Ruben Studdard
UT Chattanooga 2022 Visiting Artist - Ruben Studdard(UT Chattanooga/FB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Idol and Birmingham’s own, Ruben Studdard is taking his incredible talent to the classroom.

The University of Tennessee Chattanooga Department of Performing Arts: Music Division announced that Ruben Studdard, Grammy nominee, and platinum artist, will be leading a series of masterclasses on campus next semester. He’s the 2022 Visiting Artist.

As part of his new assignment, Ruben will be working with the UTC Singing Mocs. The group specializes in contemporary singing styles, including pop a cappella and vocal jazz.

Christopher Ruben Studdard is an American R&B, pop and gospel singer. He rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination in December 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Superstar.” In the years following Idol, Studdard has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel.

His most current release Ruben Sings Luther was released in the spring of 2018.

During American Idol, Studdard gained the nickname “Velvet Teddy Bear” and was noted for his shirts printed with “205.″

The UT Chattanooga Music Facebook post said, “We welcome Ruben to the UTC Music Family! GO MOCS!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault
Change this caption before publishing
29-year-old shot and killed at Birmingham gas station
earthquake felt in Chilton Co.
Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight

Latest News

McDonald's surprise
A Christmas surprise from customers for one McDonald’s employee
More frustration with local FedEx and missing packages
FedEx frustrations festering in the Birmingham community
We’re learning more nonprofits and charities are seeing a drop in donations this year.
Ways to give back as more groups see drop in donations this year
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
What are the symptoms of Omicron?