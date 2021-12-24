Ruben Studdard to lead masterclass series at UT Chattanooga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Idol and Birmingham’s own, Ruben Studdard is taking his incredible talent to the classroom.

The University of Tennessee Chattanooga Department of Performing Arts: Music Division announced that Ruben Studdard, Grammy nominee, and platinum artist, will be leading a series of masterclasses on campus next semester. He’s the 2022 Visiting Artist.

As part of his new assignment, Ruben will be working with the UTC Singing Mocs. The group specializes in contemporary singing styles, including pop a cappella and vocal jazz.

Christopher Ruben Studdard is an American R&B, pop and gospel singer. He rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination in December 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Superstar.” In the years following Idol, Studdard has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel.

His most current release Ruben Sings Luther was released in the spring of 2018.

During American Idol, Studdard gained the nickname “Velvet Teddy Bear” and was noted for his shirts printed with “205.″

The UT Chattanooga Music Facebook post said, “We welcome Ruben to the UTC Music Family! GO MOCS!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.