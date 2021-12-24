2 crashes on both I-65 SB and NB causing delays in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - 2 major crashes involving 18-wheelers at MM 222 Exit 219 are causing delays this morning.

Around 2 a.m. a accident involving an 18-wheeler shut down all southbound lanes at Mile marker 222.

One SB lane has since reopened.

4:52am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* CRASH involving 18-wheeler on I-65 SB near MM 222 in Jemison causing total lane blockage. pic.twitter.com/E5j6cxRECI — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 24, 2021

Around 5 a.m. there was another crash in the same area on the northbound side. Chilton Co. 911 reports a large diesel truck came across the media and a vehicle when up under the truck.

5:36am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* I know this seems ironic, but there is ANOTHER CRASH in the same area except this one is on I-65 NB at MM 222 as opposed to SB. Starting to see delays. One lane blocked. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/dIy3Etsdy8 — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 24, 2021

222 I 65 NB, JEMISON

WRECK-WITH INJURIES

LARGE DIESEL TRUCK CAME ACROSS THE MEDIAN AND THE CALLERS VEH WENT UP UNDER THE TRUCK — Chilton County 9-1-1 (@chiltonco911) December 24, 2021

Please find an alternate route.

