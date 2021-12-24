LawCall
2 crashes on both I-65 SB and NB causing delays in Jemison

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - 2 major crashes involving 18-wheelers at MM 222 Exit 219 are causing delays this morning.

Around 2 a.m. a accident involving an 18-wheeler shut down all southbound lanes at Mile marker 222.

One SB lane has since reopened.

Around 5 a.m. there was another crash in the same area on the northbound side. Chilton Co. 911 reports a large diesel truck came across the media and a vehicle when up under the truck.

Please find an alternate route.

