Judkins Christmas Day barbecue tradition continues in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for food and live entertainment, the 6th Annual Judkins Family Christmas is the place to be.

Everything kicks off on Christmas Day from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Carver Community Center in Anniston.

There will be free food and to-go-plates, as well as fellowship and music from acts such as N2 Christ & Mary Culpepper.

The menu will include items like ribs, chicken, and hamburgers.

Jackie Judkins says she started this in 2015 and the tradition continues to get bigger and bigger. The idea was to provide the homeless community with a meal on Christmas Day. But Judkins realized this type of fellowships something we all need during the holidays.

“I first did this for the homeless,” says Judkins. “But this guy came up to me and said ‘ma’am I’m not homeless but I would like something to eat.’ That made a whole lot of sense. It’s a lot of people at Christmas time that’s lonely. That don’t have family or loss family. Just want to be around somebody and have a good time and not think about their problems. So we started this.”

Delivery will also be available for disabled citizens. You can contact Jackie Judkins at 256-591-5194.

