Jefferson and Shelby County residents only have 60 days to apply for FEMA flood assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly flooding we saw back in October has now been declared a disaster by the federal government, meaning you can now get FEMA dollars to help pay for repairs.

“A lot of work went into recording and documenting all the damage that was done,” Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said.

After touring the flooded and damaged areas, FEMA crews have declared the October 6th and 7th flood as a disaster.

“That opens up FEMA to provide funding for individuals,” Coker said.

Homeowners and small business owners have 60 days to apply for FEMA assistance.

Qualified applicants must provide:

A current phone number

The address at the time of the disaster as well as a current address

Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

“Many of these homes were in areas that had not seen flooding before,” Coker said. “The damage done to your home during a flood, you may not be able to see all the damage. You definitely want to have it assessed and repaired.”

Coker said in the first day open, more than 75 homeowners have applied for the funds. But, he said they are expecting hundreds between the two counties.

“We are very very glad this happened,” he said. “Because, that means relief is coming and that is something we have all been waiting to see.”

Residents can apply online here, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Coker said more than 2.7 million dollars in public damage was reported in Jefferson County, but how much you get will depend on your damage.

“Be patient,” Coker said. “But, help is on the way now that we have the disaster declared.”

The state also applied for public assistance, where cities could qualify for FEMA money to improve roads and infrastructure ruined by the floods, but the state did not meet the 8.2-million-dollar threshold and it was not approved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.