LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Infectious disease experts say reconsider holiday travel

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest Risk Map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 40 counties ranked as red, meaning high COVID transmission.

UAB Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider travel.

Saag said he would not recommend any overseas travel for the next month, but traveling within Alabama can also be risky.

Majority of the counties in the state have high levels of community transmission, which means each county’s percent positivity rate is more than 10 percent. That means your chance of catching the more infectious variant goes up significantly when you visit.

“I know we all want to be with family, especially if we have loved ones that are older and lived kind of far away and we want to touch base,” Saag said. “But, maybe that can be postponed until after this Omicron wave has passed.”

If you can’t reconsider your holiday travel plans, experts suggest using an at home COVID test before you go or wearing a mask inside, even if you are vaccinated and boosted to limit exposure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault
Change this caption before publishing
29-year-old shot and killed at Birmingham gas station
earthquake felt in Chilton Co.
Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight

Latest News

Positive test rate pushes to 12%
Positive test rate pushes to 12%
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
What are the symptoms of Omicron?
Symptoms of Omicron variant
Symptoms of Omicron variant
People getting tested just before Christmas
People getting tested just before Christmas