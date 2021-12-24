LawCall
Florida man killed in deadly crash in Chilton County on Christmas Eve

Authorities in Chilton County are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Chilton...
Authorities in Chilton County are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Chilton County on Christmas Eve.(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Chilton County are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Chilton County on Christmas Eve.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that around 1:50 a.m., 28-year-old Lonnie Fowler was doing maintenance on his car on the shoulder of the road, when a tractor trailer veered off of the road, hitting him and his car. Fowler died at the scene. This happened on I-65 South near the 222 mile marker in Chilton County, about three miles south of Jemison.

Officials with ALEA continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

