FedEx frustrations festering in the Birmingham community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now just two days away from Christmas and many are still waiting on their gifts to arrive. Several families now voicing their frustrations online as FedEx denies claims for lost packages.

Community members are angry and frustrated. One could say they have every reason to be. From shipping issues out of the Bessemer Facility to items being dumped in a ditch, FedEx has experienced some issues over the last few months in Alabama.

Some are venturing online for guidance or just to vent. The Reeves family one of the many families upset after a present for their son was lost. When they went to FedEx, the employees showed the package marked as delivered and their claim was denied. Those frustrations only growing Thursday. Jeremy Reeves was on his way home when he saw an unmarked delivery vehicle putting packages out by residents mailboxes.

“Y’all put it right there by a bush, on a main road. That’s somebody’s Christmas! You need to take it and put it on their doorstep,” said Jeremy Reeves said to the delivery driver.

While it’s not clear which company was delivering that package, Reeves says carriers must do better, and claims his experience with FedEx is just another example.

“My wife then contacted who we purchased the gift from, but they are in the same position we are. They are depending on the carrier to deliver it. So it’s not their fault but now they’re telling us to file a police report and everything and then they will send that to their claims department to see if they can do anything for us,” said Reeves.

FedEx released a number of statements later that day. Their first was in response to questions on their claims system.

“Although claims are handled on a case by case basis with each customer, in general, recipients are advised to contact the shipper to discuss filing a claim if they haven’t received their package within a week of the expected delivery date. For further guidance on the claims process, customers are encouraged to visit fedex.com.”

As for where your package is delivered, FedEx says the consumer can take extra steps to determine where a package can be left.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we apologize for any inconvenience our customers may have experienced. While we do our utmost to ensure the safe and secure delivery of every package, there are steps our customers can take for added peace of mind. FedEx Delivery Manager gives customers more power to customize home deliveries to fit their specific needs. Sign up is free at fedex.com/delivery.”

