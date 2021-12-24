City of Tuscaloosa reaches agreement with MBUSI and state of Alabama on a new fire station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a new fire protection service agreement with Mercedes Benz US International this week. The company wanted the city to also protect an electric car battery plant Mercedes operates in Bibb County. The state of Alabama stepped in to make sure that happened.

The state of Alabama agreed to pay up to $10 million to make sure Mercedes and the City of Tuscaloosa continued a fire protection agreement that dates back decades. The city and Mercedes have cooperative agreements that go back to 1993 when MBUSI built it’s first plant in Tuscaloosa County. The money from this new agreement pays for a new fire Station. It also covers land that Mercedes will lease to the city and annex into Tuscaloosa City limits. The money also covers a new ladder truck, a new pumper truck and equipment for the vehicles, the station and fire fighters. MBUSI will pay for the annual personnel costs 12 new fire fighters for the next 20 years. That’s valued at more than a million dollars a year.

“It has been a painful long year of negotiations. The mayor I think has come up with a great agreement that will benefit Mercedes , the battery plant and the city of Tuscaloosa,” City Council President Kip Tyner told WBRC. Councilman Tyner said work on the new fire station that will protect Mercedes could start six months from now.

