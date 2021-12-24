A Christmas surprise from customers for one McDonald’s employee

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - When you come to the McDonald’s in Chelsea and Ms. Phyllis takes your order, customers get more than what they paid for, so they thought it was about time they gave it back.

It was pure shock.

As customers surprised McDonald’s worker, Phyllis Moore with more than $1,600 for Christmas!

“I don’t know what to say, thank y’all,” Moore said.

She could hardly believe it when she walked through the door to a room filled with those she’s impacted.

“Then I see you two and I think what is going on,” Moore said while pointing to two regular customers.

London Palladino helped organize the effort after Phyllis left a lasting impression on her entire family in the drive-thru.

“She makes me feel amazing,” Cohen Palladino said.

“There are a lot of people who are joyful and sweet, but she just makes your whole car feel warm and happy, she speaks to your kids, she prays for you, she tells you you’re an angel and she loves you,” Palladino added.

Where does Phyllis find her joy?

“God, yes from my Jesus,” Moore said. “I tell God in the morning time, move me out of the way so I can see more of you.”

Phyllis is thankful for the money, but really this is her one Christmas wish. “Be kind of compassionate, that’s just part of human nature.”

Another thing Phyliss likes to tell her customers? Make new memories, and after Thursday, she has one to last forever.

“This is something else, I’ll never forget this day, I will never forget this day,” Phyllis said.

