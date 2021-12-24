Birmingham PD: 2 injured in double shooting downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a double shooting on Birmingham’s Southside early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on 10th Ct S, across the street from Marty’s bar and behind Southside Baptist Church.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

