Birmingham PD: 2 injured in double shooting downtown

B’ham police confirmed two people were shot outside of Marty's.
B’ham police confirmed two people were shot outside of Marty's.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a double shooting on Birmingham’s Southside early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on 10th Ct S, across the street from Marty’s bar and behind Southside Baptist Church.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

