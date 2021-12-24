LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Homicide investigation in North Birmingham
2 people killed in North Birmingham home, toddler also found in home
DoorDash driver shot, passenger grazed during delivery in Bessemer
Pedestrian struck and killed In Tuscaloosa
Man hit and killed in Tuscaloosa
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
13-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Chilton County
New fire protection service
City of Tuscaloosa reaches agreement with MBUSI and state of Alabama on a new fire station
Gregg family Christmas cards are intentionally awkward.
Tuscaloosa family enjoys sending awkward Christmas cards for the holidays