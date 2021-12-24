18-year-old found shot in Birmingham after shots fired in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are now investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot in Birmingham after calls of shots fired in Fairfield.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they received calls of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 57th Street in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said that 30 minutes later, Birmingham Police called them saying they found a gunshot victim who was shot in Fairfield.

So far, no word on how the victim got from Fairfield, and no word on his condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

