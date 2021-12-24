13-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Chilton County

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Chilton County Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

ALEA officers said the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:31 p.m. on County Road 77, approximately one mile north of Clanton.

Troopers said the 13-year-old, from Clanton, was operating the ATV when it left the roadway and overturned. The boy and his passenger were both ejected.

The child died at the scene. The passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

