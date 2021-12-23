What are the symptoms of Omicron?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is on its way to becoming the dominant strain in Alabama.

But does this new variant have different symptoms from previous variants?

Doctors say there are some subtle differences when it comes to the Omicron variant, but overall, the symptoms look similar to what we’ve already seen.

Data released from South Africa and other countries that have been dealing with Omicron longer than we have here in the U.S. suggests Omicron may be a little milder than previous COVID strains.

However, doctors are concerned because it appears to be twice as transmissible as the Delta variant.

Doctors say there are more similarities between Omicron and Delta than there are differences.

That’s because they’re both respiratory illnesses.

Some symptoms include congestion, sore throat, fatigue, muscles aches, cough, and headache, progressing to chest pain and shortness of breath.

“The thing that’s interesting about Omicron is that it, based on some early information, it may be less likely to have that loss of taste or smell and why that’s important is because really no other virus does that. So, if you’ve lost your taste or smell, probably have COVID, and if you’ve gone through COVID and you’ve lost your taste or smell, it is very dramatic. If this one doesn’t do that as much, then it’s going to be very hard to differentiate between that, the common cold, the flu, or anything else,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield said the only way to know for sure that you have COVID is to get tested.

