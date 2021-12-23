LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa recycling company moving operations

Tuscaloosa recycling company moving operations
Tuscaloosa recycling company moving operations(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Major changes are ahead for Liberty Recycling Company, according to one Tuscaloosa city councilor.

The business won’t be licensed to crush cars in one west Tuscaloosa neighborhood. That’s according to a press release from City Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

Many people who lived near Liberty Recycling complained crushing vehicles caused loud noises and explosions at the facility. This summer, firefighters responded to a fire there.

Liberty is moving its car crushing operations to another location. The press release goes on to to say that the business now has a building permit to work on a new site where a shredder would operate at full capacity by the summer of 2022.

“This marks the end of what our community has fought for since my tenure on the council, and I want to thank all residents that took part in this very important venture. Let’s continue to work together to improve District 2,” Howard said in statement.

WBRC reached out to a manager with Liberty Recycling for comment. We’ll let you know when they respond to the announcement from the city of Tuscaloosa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Businesses also excited for surge of customers.
Both businesses and city leaders prepping for Birmingham Bowl
State Troopers deliver teddy bears to DCH patients
State Troopers deliver teddy bears to DCH patients
Major changes to parking on The Strip in Tuscaloosa
Major changes to parking on The Strip in Tuscaloosa
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument