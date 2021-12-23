Tuscaloosa recycling company moving operations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Major changes are ahead for Liberty Recycling Company, according to one Tuscaloosa city councilor.

The business won’t be licensed to crush cars in one west Tuscaloosa neighborhood. That’s according to a press release from City Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

Many people who lived near Liberty Recycling complained crushing vehicles caused loud noises and explosions at the facility. This summer, firefighters responded to a fire there.

Liberty is moving its car crushing operations to another location. The press release goes on to to say that the business now has a building permit to work on a new site where a shredder would operate at full capacity by the summer of 2022.

“This marks the end of what our community has fought for since my tenure on the council, and I want to thank all residents that took part in this very important venture. Let’s continue to work together to improve District 2,” Howard said in statement.

WBRC reached out to a manager with Liberty Recycling for comment. We’ll let you know when they respond to the announcement from the city of Tuscaloosa.

