LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa ambulance service curtails wheelchair transport service

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Growing concerns in Tuscaloosa over a non-emergency medical transport service.

A WBRC viewer emailed us anonymously and alleged that North Star Medical Services has stopped providing transportation for those who need kidney dialysis treatment.

North Star officials say part of that email is absolutely correct, but it’s not the entire story.

Before the pandemic, North Star Emergency Medical Services ran 5 routes a day throughout Tuscaloosa with its wheelchair transport, but not anymore - at least not for now.

Brent Dierking tells WBRC they are now running three routes a day, and there’s another factor contributing to the cutback.

“We’ve had people leave employment here because they didn’t want to predispose themselves and we are actively working to hire qualified wheelchair van drivers,” said Dierking, who is the director of North Star.

And with those limitations, notices went out a week ago.

“We wanted to do the right thing and that is we sent notices.. so we gave them a notice,” said Dierking.

And that part of the notification, according to Dierking, recommended other agencies who can fill the gap.

“There are three specific agencies in the Tuscaloosa market we referred them to,” he said.

On the wheelchair side of the business, North Star is only down two employees, but one of them will be out on medical leave for a few weeks.

Dierking says North Star sent notices to around 10 customers letting them know about the reduced services, but believes in time the wheelchair transport service will bounce back.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s...
COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs
The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her...
Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
New research shows the Omicron variant is overpowering key COVID antibody treatments, and two...
Which treatments will work to fight Omicron?
The positivity rate for COVID continues to grow in Alabama, now up to almost 10% The state’s...
Alabama’s positivity rate continues to climb; what this means heading into Christmas