TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Children at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa got a wonderful surprise Wednesday morning.

State Troopers delivered teddy bears to the young patients who could very well spend Christmas in the hospital this year. The Trooper Bears program started many years ago in the 1980s by the Alabama State Troopers Association. Troopers delivered around 20 little bears this morning at DCH.

“We all have families and we love seeing kids eyes light up when we come in the room. You know some kids are sometimes terrified of police officers but usually when you have a teddy bear or candy.. that makes them smile,” said Alabama State Troopers Association President David Steward.

Trooper Steward says his fellow troopers across the state did the very same thing throughout their jurisdictions.

Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH (WBRC)

