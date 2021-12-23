LawCall
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars

FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games on a center touch screen while they are driving.(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked while vehicles are in motion.

The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into driver distraction from Tesla’s video games. An agency spokeswoman says in a statement Thursday that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla.

The statement says NHTSA regularly talks with all automakers about infotainment screens.

