Sunshine continues, warmer temperatures on the way

Whewwiee, it's cold out there! We're talking temps in the 20s in most locations this morning.

As of 4am, Pell City was at 25-degrees, 25 in Hamilton, 25 in Gadsden, 26 in Haleyville. If you’re expecting a coat for Christmas, maybe see if you can open that present early?

But It looks like you will only need a heavy coat for this morning.

Fortunately AccuTrack Radar is showing a dry sweep in our area so far…and looking at radar and Satellite imagery across the southeast, everyone is dry, with a few clouds streaming our direction out of Arkansas and Mississippi.

That warmup our First Alert weather team has been yacking about is still forecast to happen, lol. Our weather headlines show sunshine continuing for today, with warmer temps today than yesterday.

And the gradual warming trend is expected tomorrow…with a very toasty Christmas day in the forecast.

If you’ve already checked out your First Alert weather app this morning, then you know our temps are expected to warm quickly today. By noontime, if you’re out doing some last minute Christmas shopping—our temps will likely be in the upper 50s to low 60s at that time.

The Next 24 shows our high temps topping out later this afternoon around 62 in Birmingham, 64 in Tuscaloosa, 63 in Alabaster, 62 in Anniston, 60 in Cullman and 61 in Clanton.

Tomorrow mornings temps should stay above freezing, with upper 30s to low 40s in most areas.

Christmas Eve is upon us. It’s tomorrow, and I still haven’t bought a present for my brother in law (we drew names and I got his). At least for my fellow last minute shoppers, the weather should be really, really nice tomorrow. We are expecting temps in the mid 60s by 1pm…and upper 60s by 3pm.

Friday night should be a mild one as well with temps hovering in the upper 50s from 9-11pm.

Christmas Day looks to bring mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the in the mid-70s.

There’s only a 10-percent chance of showers Saturday night—so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans based on that.

Our 7-day forecast shows the unseasonably warm air continuing into next week, with a 20-to-30 percent chance of rain by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Y’all have a great day!

