RMC Health System in Anniston reports first Omicron case

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - RMC Health System in Anniston reported its first official Omicron variant case Thursday, according to Dr. Rual Magadia, Chief of Staff with infectious diseases.

The case was confirmed through genomic sequencing.

The patient, who won’t be identified because of HIPAA, is a young person, below 40s, unvaccinated, with no underlying medical history, according to Dr. Magadia.

Doctors said the patient came to the hospital after suffering muscle pains and sore throat. The person had been exposed to a partner who tested positive for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.