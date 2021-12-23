LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill is NOT a replacement for the vaccine

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s anti-viral pill, Paxlovid, on Wednesday to treat COVID-19.

The Paxlovid course of treatment is 6 pills a day for five days and it’s the first COVID-19 treatment approved for at home use.

The pill is 90% effective at preventing hospitalization or death if taken during early diagnosis, according to Pfizer clinical trials.

High-risk individuals age 12 and older, who weigh at least 88 lbs, and have a positive COVID-19 test are eligible for this treatment.

It must be perceived by a doctor.

It’s another promising treatment in the arsenal to help fight COVID-19, according to Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health, but he said don’t expect to head out and get a prescription right away.

“The demand, I suspect, will outpace the supply until they [Pfizer] can ramp up production of the pill. Pfizer has said they are working on that now. But, how do we go about getting the pill into the state. What happens when doctors order the pill and how does it get to the patient. Those are the things that have to be worked out so that we can figure out how to get this under control,” Dr. Hicks explained.

Dr. Hicks said Paxlovid is not a replacement for the vaccine because it’s only studied to protect the user for a month as vaccines lasts several months and that protection can be extended with boosters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

New research shows the Omicron variant is overpowering key COVID antibody treatments, and two...
Which treatments will work to fight Omicron?
The positivity rate for COVID continues to grow in Alabama, now up to almost 10% The state’s...
Alabama’s positivity rate continues to climb; what this means heading into Christmas
Omicron variant
ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads