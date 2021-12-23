Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill is NOT a replacement for the vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s anti-viral pill, Paxlovid, on Wednesday to treat COVID-19.

The Paxlovid course of treatment is 6 pills a day for five days and it’s the first COVID-19 treatment approved for at home use.

The pill is 90% effective at preventing hospitalization or death if taken during early diagnosis, according to Pfizer clinical trials.

High-risk individuals age 12 and older, who weigh at least 88 lbs, and have a positive COVID-19 test are eligible for this treatment.

It must be perceived by a doctor.

It’s another promising treatment in the arsenal to help fight COVID-19, according to Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health, but he said don’t expect to head out and get a prescription right away.

“The demand, I suspect, will outpace the supply until they [Pfizer] can ramp up production of the pill. Pfizer has said they are working on that now. But, how do we go about getting the pill into the state. What happens when doctors order the pill and how does it get to the patient. Those are the things that have to be worked out so that we can figure out how to get this under control,” Dr. Hicks explained.

Dr. Hicks said Paxlovid is not a replacement for the vaccine because it’s only studied to protect the user for a month as vaccines lasts several months and that protection can be extended with boosters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.