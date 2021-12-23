LawCall
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. in the Southbound lane of Highway 69 South just south of Reese Phifer Avenue.

According to police, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

Pedestrian struck and killed In Tuscaloosa

Traffic is being rerouted between Phifer avenue and Mimosa Park Road on Highway 69 South is being rerouted through a nearby gas station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

