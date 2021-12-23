Middle schoolers in Marion County create Christmas song

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Middle schoolers in Marion County have come up with a creative way to get ready for the Christmas season.

Middle school girls at Winfield Middle School and Hamilton Middle School have recorded a brand new Christmas song called “We Know It’s Christmas. The song was written by Marvin and Lionel Leathers with Winfield Middle School, and has been played at radio stations across the state of Alabama.

If you would like to hear this song, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.