Middle schoolers in Marion County create Christmas song
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Middle schoolers in Marion County have come up with a creative way to get ready for the Christmas season.

Middle school girls at Winfield Middle School and Hamilton Middle School have recorded a brand new Christmas song called “We Know It’s Christmas. The song was written by Marvin and Lionel Leathers with Winfield Middle School, and has been played at radio stations across the state of Alabama.

If you would like to hear this song, click here.

