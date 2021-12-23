Jefferson and Shelby Co. storm-affected residents can apply for FEMA assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents who were affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Oct. 6-7, 2021, may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance after President Joseph Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Residents can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Qualified applicants must provide:

A current phone number

The address at the time of the disaster as well as a current address

Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Affected residents who have homeowners or renter’s insurance must also file a claim with your insurance company. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. Insurance claim information must be provided to FEMA to determine eligibility for federal assistance.

For more information about Alabama disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4632.

