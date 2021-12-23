House fire breaks out in Woodlawn neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a huge house fire this morning.

The fire broke out at a home located at 6218 2nd Ave South sometime around 4 a.m.

BFR says they were working to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding homes. There are reports of damage to siding of at least one nearby home.

According to officials the home was vacant at the time and no injuries have been reported.

