2 people killed in North Birmingham home, toddler also found in home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide. A toddler was also found in the home, but he is okay.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of 42nd Place North in Inglenook.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said they got a call of a door open at a home.

Officers said when they went in they discovered two bodies on the floor in the home. Right now detectives said this is being investigated as a double homicide, but it may be a murder-suicide case.

There was a little boy, a toddler, in the home at the time of the homicides. The toddler is okay and is in protective custody.

Officers said they have not determined the cause of the deaths.

Homicide investigation underway in the 5100 block of 42nd Place North.



Media staging area:

50th Avenue North @ 42nd Place North. pic.twitter.com/azbhLtxPGf — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 23, 2021

