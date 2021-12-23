LawCall
2 people killed in North Birmingham home, toddler also found in home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide. A toddler was also found in the home, but he is okay.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of 42nd Place North in Inglenook.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said they got a call of a door open at a home.

Officers said when they went in they discovered two bodies on the floor in the home. Right now detectives said this is being investigated as a double homicide, but it may be a murder-suicide case.

There was a little boy, a toddler, in the home at the time of the homicides. The toddler is okay and is in protective custody.

Officers said they have not determined the cause of the deaths.

