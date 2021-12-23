Friendly competition at Tuscaloosa Police Dept. leads to Christmas help for 11 families

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Santa came early for some Tuscaloosa families.

Tuscaloosa Police Department employees came together to help adopt a family for Christmas. The giving turned into a competition between divisions and employees collected more than $4,000 in cash donations. Enough to help 11 families.

Employees, including Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders as Santa, delivered the holiday donations to six families Thursday, December 23, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.