Friendly competition at Tuscaloosa Police Dept. leads to Christmas help for 11 families

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Santa came early for some Tuscaloosa families.

Tuscaloosa Police Department employees came together to help adopt a family for Christmas. The giving turned into a competition between divisions and employees collected more than $4,000 in cash donations. Enough to help 11 families.

Employees, including Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders as Santa, delivered the holiday donations to six families Thursday, December 23, 2021.

