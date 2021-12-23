LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her

The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her...
The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her attorney. The agency all but closed down last month after announcing major financial trouble.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her attorney. The agency all but closed down last month after announcing major financial trouble.

Sharon Myles’ attorney William White believes some JCCEO board members are engaged in a character assassination of his client. Myles feels she was let go not because of money problems, but an internal struggle for control.

Myles maintains her innocence. A statement from her attorney says: “Ms. Myles never misappropriated any money from JCCEO.”

The letter goes on to say that despite reports, there was never a $3 million deficit under Myles leadership and blames the JCCEO shutdown on a cash flow problem created by the delayed submission of ADECA reimbursement invoices after Myles termination.

Last month, JCCEO board chairman Gary Richardson told us they were blindsided with the $3 million deficit and blames Myles for it. This after the board was given an internal review of a handful of independent contracts that allegedly show money problems and accuses Myles of having a personal relationship with a contractor. After the allegations came to light, ADECA demanded its money back that went to support a utility assistance program.

“I understand that, I recognize that. We really didn’t have much of a choice but to do that because there was negligence on behalf of this agency and the management,” Richardson told us on December 1.

Hundreds of JCCEO employees were also laid off.

Myles’ attorney says she was terminated because she questioned a number of activities including two bank accounts opened in JCCEO’s name that she was not made aware of until late in her employment that she never authorized. Myles has requested an investigation into this and says she looks forward to cooperating fully.

Myles’ attorney claims the day she was fired, JCCEO had over $900,000 in the bank and over $2 million in monies that would have been received if the ADECA invoices been issued in a timely manner by JCCEO.

You can view the letter from Myles’ attorney below:

Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her
Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her(Boles Holmes White LLC)
Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her
Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her(Boles Holmes White LLC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s...
COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
New research shows the Omicron variant is overpowering key COVID antibody treatments, and two...
Which treatments will work to fight Omicron?
The positivity rate for COVID continues to grow in Alabama, now up to almost 10% The state’s...
Alabama’s positivity rate continues to climb; what this means heading into Christmas