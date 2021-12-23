Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her attorney. The agency all but closed down last month after announcing major financial trouble.

Sharon Myles’ attorney William White believes some JCCEO board members are engaged in a character assassination of his client. Myles feels she was let go not because of money problems, but an internal struggle for control.

Myles maintains her innocence. A statement from her attorney says: “Ms. Myles never misappropriated any money from JCCEO.”

The letter goes on to say that despite reports, there was never a $3 million deficit under Myles leadership and blames the JCCEO shutdown on a cash flow problem created by the delayed submission of ADECA reimbursement invoices after Myles termination.

Last month, JCCEO board chairman Gary Richardson told us they were blindsided with the $3 million deficit and blames Myles for it. This after the board was given an internal review of a handful of independent contracts that allegedly show money problems and accuses Myles of having a personal relationship with a contractor. After the allegations came to light, ADECA demanded its money back that went to support a utility assistance program.

“I understand that, I recognize that. We really didn’t have much of a choice but to do that because there was negligence on behalf of this agency and the management,” Richardson told us on December 1.

Hundreds of JCCEO employees were also laid off.

Myles’ attorney says she was terminated because she questioned a number of activities including two bank accounts opened in JCCEO’s name that she was not made aware of until late in her employment that she never authorized. Myles has requested an investigation into this and says she looks forward to cooperating fully.

Myles’ attorney claims the day she was fired, JCCEO had over $900,000 in the bank and over $2 million in monies that would have been received if the ADECA invoices been issued in a timely manner by JCCEO.

You can view the letter from Myles’ attorney below:

Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her (Boles Holmes White LLC)

